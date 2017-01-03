JNU at loggerheads with students' union again

New Delhi, Jan 3: The Jawaharlal Nehru University's administration has issued a notice to student union president Mohit Pandey and warned him of action if the protests at the administrative block are not stopped.

Following chaos in the academic council meeting, the administration has also sought police presence for the executive council meeting scheduled for Tuesday. Nine students were suspended for allegedly 'disrupting' the Academic Council meeting along with a teacher, who was served notice for addressing them.

"The series of show-cause notices and suspensions are just an attempt by the administration to attack the student unity and destroy the protest culture at the varsity. The suspended students have refused to appear before the enquiry committee and we will protest outside the EC meeting venue as well," said Pandey.

The JNU Teachers Association has also announced its support to the agitating students and requested the EC members not to endorse the proclaimed academic council's decisions and send the matters back to it for a proper discussion.

Last year, JNU's student union president Kanhaiya Kumar was arrested on charges of sedition. He was, however, released later by the order of Delhi high court.

