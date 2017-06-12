Jnanpith Award winner C Narayana Reddy passes away

Hyderabad, June 12: Jnanpith awardee and a prominent writer in Telugu, Cingireddi Narayana Reddy, passed away on Monday, news agency ANI reported. He was 85. Reddy, considered an authority on Telugu literature also wrote several songs for Telugu movies.

The litterateur was rushed to the hospital this morning when he developed health complications but was declared dead.

Dr. Cingireddy Narayana Reddy was born on 29 July 1931 in a remote village of Karimnagar district in Andhra Pradesh. He had a MA and PhD in Telugu literature from Osmania University where he also worked as a professor.

In 1992, he was felicitated with country's third-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, and was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament in 1997. He is a winner of the Jnanpith Award in 1988 for his contribution to Telugu literature and considered a foremost authority on Telugu Literature.

He also served as vice-chancellor of Telugu University and held important academic and administrative positions in the state.

The Telugu film industry has condoled his death.

OneIndia News