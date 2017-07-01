JMI BTech Entrance Exam 2017 Result not today, find date here

The JMI BTech Entrance Exam 2017 Results have been delayed. The results will now be declared only on July 3. The results of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) B.Tech entrance examinations 2017 results was scheduled to be declared on June 30, but was delayed.

A press release from JMI has said, the results delayed due to unavoidable circumstances. "It is hereby informed to all aspiring candidates for admission to B.Tech. programs that due to unavoidable circumstances, the list of selected/waitlist candidates could not be declared by 30.06.2017," said the statement.

However, the notification added that the results now will be declared by July 3.

In a press release, Office of Controller of Examinations (CoE) of JMI said that it has issued scorecards to all the candidates who appeared in admission tests for various courses on offer for this academic session.

The scorecards have been issued on the pattern of JEE MAINS, NEET and other national admission tests making the varsity's admission procedure highly efficient and transparent, setting new standards as far as admissions to Central universities are concerned, the statement also read.

OneIndia News