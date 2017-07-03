JKLF chief Yasin Malik arrested ahead of Burhan Wani's anniversary

Srinagar, July 3: Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik was arrested by police and sent to the Central Jail here, his outfit said.

"Malik was arrested when police raided the JKLF's office at Abi Guzar. He has been shifted to Central Jail, Srinagar, on a judicial remand," a spokesman of the separatist group said.

The police did not give any reason for the arrest but it is believed to be a preventive action since Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin has given a call for agitation to observe first anniversary of its slain commander Burhan Wani on July 8.

PTI