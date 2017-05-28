JKLF chief Malik arrested in Srinagar

Written by: IANS
Srinagar, May 28: Muhammad Yasin Malik, chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, was arrested by the police on Sunday.

Malik was arrested from his uptown Maisuma locality home. He has been shifted to the central jail, a police official said.

File photo of JKLF Chief Muhammad Yasin Malik

On Saturday, Malik visited Ratsuna village in Tral where he met the family members of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat and Faizan Ahmad who were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Saimoh village.

Sabzar Bhat had succeeded Burhan Wani as Hizbul's commander in the valley after Wani was killed in a security operation on July 8, 2016, in Anantnag.

