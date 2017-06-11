JKLF chairman Yasin Malik detained in Kashmir

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Srinagar, Jun 11: JKLF (Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front) chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was on Sunday detained in south Kashmir's Shopian district due to apprehension of breach of peace, police said.

JKLF chairman Yasin Malik detained in Kashmir

Malik, along with Noor Muhammad Kalwal, the zonal president of his outfit, was detained by the security forces at Reban in Shopian this morning, a police official said.

A JKLF spokesman, while condemning their detention, said the outfit's chief had gone to Reban to meet the family of jailed leader Sarjan Barkati.

The spokesman said the duo have been taken to some unknown location.

PTI

Read more about:

yasin malik, jklf, jammu and kashmir, peace

Story first published: Sunday, June 11, 2017, 12:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...