J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Tral, operation still on

New Delhi : Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Satora area of Tral on Saturday morning. The encounter broke at around 8:15 AM on Saturday. At least three terrorists were expected to be trapped. The operation is still underway.

A senior police officer said the bodies of the terrorists were yet to be recovered and that the exchange of fire continued.

The encounter began after militants opened fire on security forces who were carrying out a search operation in Satoora forest area of Tral, 36 kms from Srinagar.

The police officer said the search operation was launched on information about the presence of some militants there.

OneIndia News