J&K Taliban: The new terrorist group in the Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Taliban is the latest outfit to take birth in the militancy infested state. Zakir Musa who had threatened to behead separatists had a falling out with the Hizbul Mujahideen following which he announced the launch of his new outfit, J&K Taliban.

Musa who has released many audio clips calls for the establishment of a Caliphate in the state. He had initially aped the ideology of the al-Qaeda and said that this group stands for the up-liftment of Muslims. He said that the separatists have no ideology and the freedom of Kashmir, they speak about is false.

Musa in recent times has called for Muslims to unite. He also ridiculed many Muslims who were opposed to the idea of the implementation of the Sharia law. He also called for an attack on cow vigilante groups across the country.

Musa in a nut shell is trying to spread religious fanaticism in the Valley, security agencies say. An Intelligence Bureau official said that Musa is a paper tiger. A selfie terrorist who likes to issue statements.

However the officer also added that the security forces must not take what he is taking lightly. He is trying to radicalise the youth on religious lines. There could be some takers for his call and hence he should not be dismissed entirely. Regarding the J&K Taliban, the IB officer says that this is another outfit in the Valley which has to be dealt with. It is a one man outfit for now and with the death of Musa, the terrorist group will collapse the officer also explains.

