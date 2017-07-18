J&K: Soldier martyred in Pakistan firing

An Indian Army jawan was martyred in a Pakistani sniper firing along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowgam sector of Handwara in Kashmir. According to sources, the soldier belonged to 4/1 GR of the Army.

The Indian Army is retaliating to Pakistani firing across LoC.

Today afternoon ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Manjakote was reported, according to video posted by ANI.

#WATCH: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Manjakote earlier today, gunshots heard. pic.twitter.com/vXNLEBw5Ce — ANI (@ANI_news) July 18, 2017

Earlier, the Pakistani troops resorted ceasefire violation yet again in BG and Poonch sectors. The firing continued from 1350 hours in Naushera sector along the Line of Control.

In a separate incident, Army troops today foiled an infiltration bid by militants along the Line of Control in Kashmir's Gurez sector, killing one ultra, a defense spokesperson said.

(With agency inputs)