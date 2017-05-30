J&K resident who wanted to join ISIS deported from Turkey

A resident of Jammu and Kashmir who attempted joining the Islamic State has been deported to India from Turkey. Srinagar resident Afshan Parvaiz was deported from the Turkish capital of Ankara on May 25 and whisked away to an undisclosed destination by security agencies in Delhi.

The Intelligence Bureau is conducting an assessment. Parvaiz had left home after an argument with his father, who wanted him to join a college while the son was interested in religious studies, IB sources said.

He booked himself on a flight to Teheran on March 23. He was to return to India after exploring various avenues. The Kashmiri man, who is the second person to be deported from Turkey in the last two months, apparently sent a message to his family to tell them that he was facing some "problems", the sources said.

The security agencies then got in touch with their Iranian counterparts, who found out that Parvaiz was travelling to Ankara. The authorities in Ankara were contacted and he was picked up while he was travelling in a bus in the Turkish capital.

OneIndia News