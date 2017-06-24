J&K Police officer lynched: Three more arrested

Srinagar, Jun 24: Three more persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly involved in the mob lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Pandith in Srinagar.

"We have identified 12 persons in connection with the case and five of them have been arrested," Director General of Police S P Vaid told PTI. Yesterday, the DGP had said two persons were arrested, while another one was identified. He said the police have resolved not to spare the people behind the act.

"It is the resolve of Jammu and Kashmir Police that we are not going to spare these rascals," he said. The DGP said the investigation in the case is on and everything would be clear once the report comes.

"Let the investigation complete, then only we can say what has happened," he said. Asked whether moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was present in Jamia Masjid when the incident took place, Vaid said, "It is a matter of investigation."

DSP Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched by an irate mob after he allegedly opened fire at a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque in downtown area of Srinagar. Pandith was seen moving in suspicious circumstances by some people near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area at 12.30 am, police sources said.

The irate mob then caught hold of him and stripped him naked before stoning him to death, the sources said. Pandith's body was taken to police control room for identification and other legal procedures.

