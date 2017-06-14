J&K on 'very' high alert as Pak steps up the heat

Jammu and Kashmir has been placed under 'very' high alert after security personnel carried out a series of attacks. These attacks come in the wake of a major crackdown by the Indian Army in the past month.

An Intelligence Bureau official in Kashmir told OneIndia that militants are likely to carry out more attacks and hence security forces must stay on high alert. At least 12 security personnel from the CRPF were injured in J&K after militants attacked several security installations on Tuesday. 10 personnel were injured in Tral alone.

The IB official further added that militants from Pakistan would also attempt several infiltrations in the days to come. Intelligence about launch pads being activated has been trickling in and the same has been shared with the Army, he also said.

As the Indian Army launched an operation to wipe out militants from Kashmir, there is bound to be desperation on the part of Pakistan, the officer also added. He further said that the militants on the ground in the Valley too are becoming desperate and would stage multiple attacks.

OneIndia News