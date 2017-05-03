J&K: Militants snatch rifles of cops before escaping

D-Several militants attacked a police post in Jammu and Kashmir and snatched weapons. The militants suspected to be part of the Hizbul Mujahideen barged into the court complex at Shopian in South Kashmir and snatched 5 rifles from the J&K police.

Reports state that the police were clearly outnumbered by the terrorists. The terrorists were able to easily snatch the rifles and even escape from the spot. A manhunt has been launched for the terrorists.

Such incidents are on the rise in Kashmir. The Hizbul Mujahideen has called upon all its operatives to specifically target the local police as they are siding with the Indian Army. Directions have also been given to snatch weapons from the police. The Hizbul Mujahideen feels that this would demoralise the force completely.

Meanwhile 5 J&K policemen have been suspended in connection with the incident.

OneIndia News