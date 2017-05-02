JK Governor briefs Rajnath on Kashmir situation

New Delhi, May 2: Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra on Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and apprised him of the situation in the state in the wake of ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops and stone pelting incidents in the state.

During the meeting, Vohra is said to have briefed the minister on the Pakistan ceasefire violation and discussed the way forward in the State which is under Central rule.

According to the sources Vohra has assured Rajnath that situation will be controlled at the earliest and the government will take strict action against those behind it.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)