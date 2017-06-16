J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at Idgah Mohalla in Kulgam's Arwani village in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, three terrorists are trapped in a building and heavy firing is going on at Idgah Mohalla.

Cordon and search operation was launched at Kulgam's Arwani village as security forces suspected the presence of terrorists in the area.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, unknown gunmen shot a woman leaving her badly wounded in Katrasoo village of southern district of Kulgam. The woman was identified as Suraya daughter of Muhammad Sharif Bhat of Katrasoo. "Some gunmen barged into the house of Bhat and shot at Suraya in her leg," a police official said.

OneIndia News