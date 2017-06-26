J&K: DPS encounter ends, two militants killed

Two militants were killed and three soldiers were injured in an encounter at the DPS school in Srinagar. Security forces launched an offensive attack to flush out the militants who were holed up inside the school building. After hours of gunfire, the security forces said both were dead and all firing had halted.

The gunbattle at the school followed after militants attacked CRPF (Central Reserved Police Force) personnel Saturday evening, who were deployed in their road opening duty in close proximity to the school in Pantha chowk on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

"The exchange of firing between security forces and militants began at around 3.40 am on Sunday. One CRPF personnel Sahib Shukla was martyred in the attack while a constable has been injured. The site of the attack happens to be a high-security zone located less than a kilometre away from the headquarters of Indian Army's Chinar Corps. The area was immediately cordoned off by the security forces and search operations were launched in the school premises.

OneIndia News