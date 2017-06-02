JIPMER MBBS online entrance exam 2017 on June 4: From id proof to rules, all you should know

The JIPMER MBBS online entrance exam 2017 will be held on June 4 2017. In a press meet held on Thursday, Jipmer Director S C Parija said that nearly 1,89,663 students have registered this year for the entrance test. "The test will be conducted in 339 centres in 75 cities across India," he said.

He added that the entrance test will be held in two shifts - between 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m and from 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. In the morning shift 83,720 students will take the test. The afternoon shift will see 1,05,943 students appearing for the examination.

In Puducherry, the online entrance examination will be held in six centres and the number of Puducherry students appearing for the examination is 1,861.

Late arrivals

The examination centres will open at 8 a.m. and the gates will be closed at 9.15 a.m. and 2.15 p.m. for the morning and afternoon shifts respectively. "Students arriving for the examination after 9.30 a.m. or 2.30 p.m. will not be allowed into the examination hall," he said.

What ID proof you need:

The students should bring Aadhaar card, e-Aadhaar card or passport which is considered valid ID proof to appear for the examination. CCTV coverage and jammers are deployed to find out erring candidates.

Erring candidates will be debarred from appearing for the examination.

Parents have been advised to stay away from the centres.

Biometric attendance and photograph of the students will be captured to prevent impersonation.

Ground floor seating arrangements have been provided for orthopaedically handicapped (OPH) candidates.

JIPMER MBBS online entrance exam result 2017

The results will be declared on or before June 19 and the first round of counselling will be held from June 27 to 30. Second round of counselling is tentatively fixed on July 19.

The courses will commence on July 5. Of the 200 seats, 54 seats will be reserved for Puducherry students.

OneIndia News