JIPMER MBBS Admission 2017: Rank card download from June 15, counseling at this venue

JIPMER MBBS Admission 2017: The Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research will start the counseling process for MBBS course for the academic year 2017-2018 on June 28. The other major update is that the institute has changed the date for downloading the rank card.

The new date is Jun 15 2015 instead of the earlier July 15 2017. The same can be downloaded from the official website of JIPMER from 11 am onwards on Thurday.

Counseling venue for JIPMER MBBS:

JIPMER MBBS counselling will now be held at 'JIPMER Mini Auditorium (4th Floor), JIPMER Academic Centre, JIPMER, Puducherry- 06. Students shall have to report between 8.00 am to 11.30 am for the counselling process.

JIPMER MBBS 2017 entrance examination was held on 4 June 2017 and the results were declared on 10 June 2017. A total of 189663 candidates took the exam which was held at 339 centres across 75 cities nationwide.

