JIPMER MBBS 2017 entrance test result by June 19

The JIPMER MBBS 2017 entrance test results will be out by June 19. JIPMER MBBS online entrance exam was conducted today at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country. The results and the list of candidates who qualify for counselling to the MBBS. course in JIPMER would be declared tentatively on or before June 19, Monday.

The results will be available on the official website. JIPMER is exempted from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the centrally sponsored Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) also conducts entrance examinations to all other medical courses. The marks/Percentile Scores of individual candidate will be made available on JIPMER Website jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER Director Dr S C Parija told PTI that as many as 1,89,663 candidates have applied for admission and the entrance test would be held at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country.

