JIPMER admit card 2017: Hall tickets to release on May 22

The JIPMER MBBS 2017 hall tickets for the medical entrance exam will be released on May 22. JIPMER admit card 2017: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry will release the hall tickets for medical entrance exam on May 22 on its official website.

The institute will conduct the exam to fill 200 undergraduate seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal on June 4, 2017. The admit card can be dowloaded on the website jipmer.edu.in. On the hall ticket details about the venue, time and shift of the examination JIPMER 2017 will be available.

JIPMER 2017 exam pattern:

The duration of the exam is two-and-a-half hour.

Online exam will be conducted in two shifts

First shift - 10 am to 12:30 pm

Afternoon shift - 3 pm to 5:30 pm

200 MCQs will be asked with each having four alternatives. In physics, chemistry and biology,

60 questions each will be asked while 10 questions will be asked in English language and comprehension and logical and quantitative reasoning.

JIPMER will release the results on June 19.

Result:

Post result declaration, the counselling session will begin.

Admission process will close on September 30, at 1 pm.

Counselling dates:

First counselling: June 27-30

Second: July 19

Third: August 23, 2017

