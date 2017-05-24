Jio effect! Gujarat vendor offers unlimited pani puri for Rs 100

Gujarat, May 24: Inspired by the unlimited free offers by Reliance Jio, a chaatwala from Gujrat has come out with Panipuri schemes to pull his customers.

Keeping in mind the love Indians have for chaat, Ravi Jagdamba from Porbandar came out with a brilliant scheme and that has worked wonders for him. He started the Rs 100 per day plan where people could eat unlimited pani puri.

Anything that is written on it free or unlimited is usually a huge hit. Be it unlimited calls or unlimited food, people just grab the opportunity. So, Just like Reliance Jio, the chaatwalla's business is also in great demand now. The scheme actually fetched him business. It is not just the offers, he has named it Jio panipuri schemes too!

Like Jio, he has come up with two schemes for his customers- a daily and a monthly. While the daily plan costs per person an amount of Rs100, the monthly plan would cost Rs1,000 to get an unlimited amount of panipuris.

Ever since Mukesh Ambani launched Jio 4G plan and the unlimited offers the social media was abuzz with series of memes and who thought moving beyond jokes, it has inspired other bussinessmen also.

Jagdamba in an interview said that "there was a mad rush for reliance jio offer, taking que from that I decided to introducing similar plans in my bussiness also and it actually turned out good for me.There has been a great reception of his plan and it has helped him gain many more customers."

Reliance Jio has been making the headlines since it introduced unlimited plans and for causing disruption in the telecom market by providing highly-affordable 4G tariff plans. While debates may take place on whether it is a good idea to actually follow such a move, many investors have been inspired by this and have come up with unlimited offers, that actually has fetched them bussiness.

OneIndia News