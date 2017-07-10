Jio data breach: Probe on says Reliance

Reliance Jio has said that it is investigating claims of data of customers being leaked on a website called Magicapk. A Jio spokesperson said that they have informed the law enforcement agencies about the claims made by the website.

We will follow through to ensure strict action is taken, the spokesperson also said. However Jio has maintained that data that appeared on the website is not authentic. The company's subscriber data is safe and is being maintained with the highest security, Jio also said.

Several users had complained on Twitter that personal information of millions of Jio users was publicly available on Magicapk. This appears to be the first of its kind data breach of an Indian telecom operator.

OneIndia News