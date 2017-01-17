Jilted woman attacks man with acid in Bengaluru

The Vijayanagar police in Bengaluru arrested a woman for attacking a man with acid on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Vidya allegedly threw acid at the man for turning down a marriage proposal made by her. Vidya is also accused of assaulting the man with a knife after throwing acid at him.

The victim, Jayakumar, was admitted to a private hospital by eyewitnesses. The public caught hold of the woman who tried to flee the spot and handed her over to the police. Initial investigation revealed that the duo knew each other and were a couple. Issues cropped up after Jayakumar refused to marry Vidya. A dejected Vidya ended up assaulting Jayakumar. Both are residents of Srirampuram in Bengaluru. The woman came in a two wheeler and threw acid at the victim. She had carefully removed the number plate of the scooter. A case has been registered with the Vijayanagar police station.

OneIndia News