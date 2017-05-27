Jihadis in Hindu disguise: What the Rajasthan Iskcon episode tells us

They will come dressed as Sadhus and carry out attacks in India. They will take shelter in religious institutes run by Hindus and then carry out strikes, an Intelligence Bureau report had read. Many Pakistanis disguised as Sadhus and pretending to be Hindus have entered India, the report also states.

On Friday, the police busted a Pakistani national living as a Sadhu in Iskcon temple in the Delhi-Haryana border town of Bahadurgarh. From his the police recovered a Pakistani passport from him in which his name has been mentioned as Raja, a resident of Hindu Colony in Larkana, Pakistan. He had come to Indian in 2013, and his visa has expired. He has allegedly been living in the temple from past few months.

The police said they have recovered an Aadhar card and a PAN (permanent account number) card from him in which he has a different date of birth from his passport, and his name is changed to Raasraj Das Rajput. Jhajjar SP Satheesh Balan said the Indian documents proofs are original, but they are probing how he managed to get them.

Signaling the problem:

While in this case no terror link has emerged as yet, it clearly signals the problem that the security agencies have. The instant case may be just a one-off incident in which a man was caught with fake documents. However if one looks at the larger picture, it becomes clear what the IB was saying is right.

Even in the Mumbai 26/11 case, the terrorists were wearing bands on their hands so that they looked like Hindus. This disguise trick has been used very often by the ISI.

Recently a telephone-exchange scam was busted in UP. It was found that all the members part of the scam were Hindus. They were all on the pay rolls of the ISI and through this exchange they were gathering crucial information on the Armed Forces and sharing it with the ISI.

An Intelligence Bureau official says that roping in the Hindus helps the ISI. The element of doubt is very less. By sending its terrorists in the guise of Sadhus, they feel that the scanner would be less on them.

The officer further explains that while the ISI has resorted to this ploy several times, this time they would do it more intensively. As per their ploy. Jihadis dressed as Sadhus would come into India and stay at ashrams. They would then conduct a reconnaissance of a particular target. In the meantime the arms and ammunition would be sourced. They would then look to target the place they have chosen, the officer also explained.

