Jharkhand: Security personnel seize live grenades

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jul 1: Seven live grenades were on Saturday seized by the security forces at Karimati Ghati in Palamau district, police said.

The explosive, seized at Panki-Balumath road, were defused by the experts, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the district police launched a search operation and seized the explosives.

The grenades might have been kept hidden by the ultras as the area is affected by Maoists and People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) militants, Palamau SP Indrajeet Mahatha said.

A massive search operation is underway following the seizure in the area, Mahatha said.

