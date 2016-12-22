Latehar (Jharkhand), Dec 22: Police on Thursday seized Rs 15 lakh in the banned currency notes, including Rs 3 lakh belonging to a self-styled Zonal Commander of CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand. The cops also arrested a bank manager in a raid at a bank in Balumath area.

SP Anoop Birtheray said the raid was conducted based on tip-off that the Maoist front-ranking leader Chotu Kherwar had deposited the old currency notes in his wife Lalitha Dev's account, allegedly in connivance with branch manager Chandan Kumar.

Birtheray said Kumar had allegedly received Rs 15 lakh in old from Kerwar alias Sujit Kherwar and had already deposited Rs 12 lakh in 64 installments in Devi's account while Rs 3 lakh cash was yet to be deposited. The entire amount has been seized, the SP said, adding that Kumar has been arrested.

PTI