Jharkhand rights panel’s site hacked; defaced with ‘Stop killing Muslims’ messages

The Jharkhand Human Rights Commission's site has been hacked twice in a span of 10 months and its wall was defaced with messages such as "stop killing innocent Muslims" for the second time, reports said.

The site was hacked by a hacker group, codenamed 'Mr H1DD3N' in July, no one noticed it until Thursday, reported Hindustan Times.

Messages on the home page were addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "India Hello Modi....stop killing innocent Muslims, stop killing beef eaters, stop torturing Muslim women, stop arresting Muslim boys from college. We are human being. We are equal. We are Islamic Cyber (sic)."

However, the hacker apologized for his actions. The hacker further posted, "Sorry for my actions. This is just a lesson for you to make your website more secure. Fix the gap immediately. I am not a destroyer I am a slit seeker. Because there is no safe system then you should be more careful (sic)."

Founder of National Anti-hacking Group Vineet Kumar said two to three hackers were involved and they used proxy server.

Subsequently, the site has been blocked.

"Ranchi police have been informed about the hacking of the site and asked to lodge an FIR against unidentified persons," JSHRC secretary Bhagwan Das said.

