Jharkhand: Mob lynches one on suspicion of child lifting

In a shocking incident, one person was lynched to death in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawa district on Thursday on the suspicion of being child lifters.

#Jharkhand One person lynched in Jamshedpur over rumours of 'kid theft', by people from villages in the vicinity; vehicles also vandalized. pic.twitter.com/TgyPpiaIrp — ANI (@ANI_news) May 19, 2017

According to sources, eight people entered Shobhapur village in the wee hours on Thursday. The people in the vicinity got suspicious about their activity and raised the alarm.

Armed with traditional weapons, many people came out in search of alleged child lifters. However, some managed to flee from the spot while one of them hid himself in a nearby toilet. He was later caught by villagers and beaten to death by villagers and also their vehicles were vandalized.

When the local police station, SHO reached the village with his team, about 100 agitated villagers attacked the police and set the police van on fire.

OneIndia News