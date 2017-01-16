Jharkhand government signs MoU for Maths, English tutions in schools

Ranchi, Jan 16: The Jharkhand government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sampark Foundation to launch 'Sampark Smart Shala Programme' that aims at providing Maths and English tuitions in 26,000 primary government schools across the state.

Under the programme, Sampark Foundation will invest up to Rs 40 crore to reach over 40 lakh students.

"The objective of this joint initiative is to ensure that 80 per cent of the children are able to do basic Maths operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication, division) and use 500 new words to speak and write in English after a year of implementation," a statement said.

"Sampark Smart Shala is a path breaking initiative, which will make our schools interactive, innovative and imaginative. I am sure our young state Jharkhand will see significant improvement in quality of primary education with such a strategic partnership," the release quoted Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das as saying.

Sampark Foundation will not receive any financial support for this change from the government. Vineet Nayar, Founder Chairman, Sampark Foundation said he was confident of success in Jharkhand, based on the tremendous success in Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

IANS