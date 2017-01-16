Jharkhand Government to give Tabs to teachers next fiscal: Raghubar Das

Ranchi, Jan 16: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said the state government will give Tabs to teachers of government schools next fiscal, which will be connected with the e-vidyavahini software.

Stressing on quality education and making Jharkhand a literate state in the next two to three years, Das said the government was also signing MoUs with various institutions for improvement of teachers as well as students.

Addressing a meeting, Das said technical education has an important place and the future of children should be bright and any lacuna or carelessness with their future would not be tolerated. Ninth and tenth standard students would be given coaching, he said.

Stating that Jharkhand has abundant resources but was poor, Das said education would help in eradicating poverty and it was the responsibility of officials and teachers to ensure quality education for children.

Action would be taken against those playing with the future of the children, Das said and asked officials to make surprise visits, work with honesty and commitment to help Jharkhand become a prosperous state.

Development Commissioner Amit Khare, CM's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar, HRD Secretary Aradhana Patnaik and other officials were present at the meeting.

PTI PVR DKB