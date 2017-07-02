Jet Airways Vice President arrested on charges of land grabbing

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Col Aveneet Singh Bedi, the Vice President of Security with Jet Airways has been arrested on charges of land grabbing. The Sahibabad police arrested Col Bedi after which an FIR was filed against him.

In what could spell trouble for Jet Airways, their vice president of head of security has been booked for allegedly encroaching land that belongs to the Municipal Corporation worth crores. The Panchasheel Park police arrested the airline's top official in the wee hours of Sunday and have filed an FIR against him.While further investigations are underway, an official statement from the airlines is awaited.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

jet airways, police, arrested, fir

Story first published: Sunday, July 2, 2017, 10:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...