Jet Airways to introduce service on Mangaluru-New Delhi route

New Delhi, Jan 12: Airline major Jet Airways on Thursday announced that it will introduce a new daily flight service between Mangaluru and New Delhi. According to the company, the new daily flight, being introduced with effect from January 16, will also connect Mangaluru to a whole host of destinations across north and northeast India -- and even internationally -- via New Delhi.

The company said that as part of the launch it is offering an inaugural one-way economy fare of Rs 4,929 and a return fare of Rs 9,698 on the Mangaluru-Delhi-Mangaluru route.

The airline will deploy the Boeing 737-800 Next Generation (NG) aircraft on this route. The airline added that the new flight service will also facilitate daily cargo movement between Mangaluru and Delhi of nearly five tonnes.

Currently, the airline operates daily flights to Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dubai, and Mumbai from Mangaluru.

IANS