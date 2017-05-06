"Jet Airways harassed my mother," alleges former SC advocate

A former Supreme Court advocate has accused Jet Airways personnel of harassing his mother. Kawaljit Singh Bhatia took to facebook to post about the incident. In a Facebook post he has alleged that his elderly mother was harassed following which she fainted in the Delhi airport and sustained injuries. The incident is said to have taken place on May 3 but the post was put out on Friday.

In his post, the advocate has claimed that on May 3 at around 10 AM he received a call from his mother who claimed that Jet Airways officials were not allowing her to board the flight. Delay in arrival was given as the cause. "For a flight scheduled to take off at 10.50, 10.00 am is within time limits prescribed on the ticket. Moreover, since web check in was done, if at all she was late, she should have received a call from Jet Airways, because Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport is an announcement free airport and airlines have to call the passengers who are late. However, no call from Jet Airways was received which shows that she reached the airport within time," he said in the post.

Recounting the entire episode, Bhatia said that his mother was harassed for Rs 5,500 on the 'pretext' of extra baggage. "The bags (1 luggage bag and 1 hand bag) were lying scattered on the airport floor. My mom was told to either pay up the amount immediately or to forget about boarding the flight. (So the issue was not about being late but about forcing money out of a hapless senior citizen-passenger, who was an easy victim/ target because she was travelling alone). I asked my mom to pay the amount, so that she can travel and does not face any harassment.

The amount of ₹5,500/- was paid to the Jet Airways and no receipt was issued at that time," the post said.

Following this, the advocate claimed that he received a phone call informing him of his mother fainting inside teh aorport and sustaining injuries. He accused Jet airways of harassing a senior citizen to such an extent that she fainted. He has raised a complaint regarding the incident. According to reports, the airline has taken up the matter for internal review and assured a thorough probe.

OneIndia News