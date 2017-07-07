JEECUP Second Seat Allotment Result 2017 released, important dates here

The JEECUP Second Seat Allotment Result 2017 has been released. Candidates seeking admissions into Polytechnic Courses like Diploma in Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy disciplines had appeared in the Entrance Exam on April 2017. The results are available on the official website.

The results can be checked at jeecup.nic.in.

Important dates:

Third Round Registration, Payment of Registration: 12.07.2017 to 14.07.2017

Third Round Choice Filling: 12.07.2017 to 14.07.2017

3rd Round Seat Allotment Result & Payment of Fee: 17.07.2017 to 20.07.2017

How to check JEECUP Second Seat Allotment Result 2017:

Visit jeecup.nic.in

Click on JEECUP 2nd Seat Allotment Results

A New tab will open

Enter your Roll Number & Password

Click on Submit Button and Download

Take a printout

