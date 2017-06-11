JEE Advanced result 2017: Sarvesh Mehtani is All India topper

Sarvesh Mehtani from Panchkula in Chandigarh secured first all-India rank in all India IIT- Joint Entrance Exam while Pune's Akshat Chugh ranked second.

Sarvesh who wrote the exam from IIT Roorkee zone scored 339 marks out of 366, in which he got 120 marks in Maths, 104 in Physics and 115 marks in Chemistry. He was ranked 55th in JEE Main entrance examination.

Meanwhile, Suraj Yadav of Haryana's Bhiwani district bagged the All India Rank of 5 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017, results of which were declared on Sunday.

Yadav, a student of Vibrant Academy in Rajasthan's Kota, scored 330 marks out of 366 to bag the best rank in India's coaching capital.

The result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017 was announced on Sunday.

Students can check their results onwww.jeeadv.ac.in.

At least 1.7 lakh candidates had registered and appeared in the exams which were held on May 21.

Candidates, who cleared the JEE (Main) or the first phase of the two-phase exams, were eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced).

OneIndia News