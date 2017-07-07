JEE Advanced 2017: SC stays counselling, admission to IITs

The Supreme Court has stayed the counselling and admission process of IITs. The matter has been posted for hearing on Monday.

A petition had been filed in the SC challenging the IITs decision to grant grace marks to students for misprinted questions in this year's IIT-JEE exam. The plea sought a stay on the counselling and admission process.

The petitioner also also appealed to the court to direct IITs to revise merit list after removing the grace marks.

On the last date of hearing the court had refused to stay the matter and had sought a reply from the Centre and IIT Madras (exam conducting body) on why 7 additional grace marks were awarded to aspirants who did not even attempt the questions.

The JEE Advanced 2017 was conducted on 21 May. The IITs decided to give bonus marks to students who attempted 'wrong' questions, sparking a controversy.

OneIndia News