JEE Advanced 2017: SC notice on plea to conduct fresh counselling

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the government on a petition that sought quashing of the JEE 2017 rank list. The notices were issued by a Division Bench to the HRD ministry and JEE's organising committee.

The petitioner had moved the court seeking to quash the rank list. In the petitioner a direction to conduct the counselling process afresh was also sought. The court while issuing notices said that once the response is filed, it would hear the matter in detail.

Meanwhile the JEE Advanced 2017 seat allotment commenced on June 27. For IITs cutoff for B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering was decided on the basis of total number of seats available and the choices which have been filled by the students during counselling. For IIT Bombay the closing rank was 60 for the open category, while for IIT Delhi the closing rank was 115. The statistics of last year reveal that the closing rank for IIT Madras was 173 while for IIT Kanpur, the closing rank was 230. For the prestigious IIT Kanpur, the closing rank was 230. The closinng rank for open category at Kharagpur stood at 286. The closing ranking at Roorkee stood at 482.

OneIndia News