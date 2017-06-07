JEE Advanced 2017 results to be declared on June 11, 10 am, how to check

The JEE Advanced 2017 results will be declared on June 11 at 10 am. The results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2017 will be available on the official website.

The exam was conducted by IIT Madras for granting admission to the Bachelor's, Integrated Master's and Dual Degree programmes (entry at the 10 plus 2 level) in all the IITs. Once declared the results will be available at jeeadv.ac.in.

How to check JEE Advanced 2017 results:

Log on jeeadv.ac.in

Click relevant link

Enter your registration number

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News