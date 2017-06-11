JEE Advanced 2017: Meet the samosa seller's son, who secured 64th rank

Vabirisetti Mohan Abhyas, a 16-year-old engineering aspirant from Hyderabad secured 64th rank in the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2017, results of which were declared on Sunday.

Vabirisetti is among 30 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who secured their positions among top 100 rankers in the JEE Main 2017.

Vabirisetti has attributed his success to his parents, his teachers and hard work. His father is a samosa vendor who holds a local stall in Hyderabad. According to a report, Vabirisetti Mohan Abhyas took coaching from a private institute located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Vabirisetti who wrote the exam from IIT Roorkee zone scored 339 marks out of 366, in which he got 120 marks in Maths, 104 in Physics and 115 marks in Chemistry. He was ranked 55th in JEE Main entrance examination.

The result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017 was announced on Sunday. Students can check their results onwww.jeeadv.ac.in. At least 1.7 lakh candidates had registered and appeared in the exams which were held on May 21.

OneIndia News