Jealous over unprecedented love showered on cows, dogs decide to bite gau rakshaks

It's not just the "so-called liberals" (a term used to deride critics of the ruling BJP), but the Indian dogs, especially the stray ones, are mighty miffed with cows. Cows have become the "apple of everyone's eye".

These days, everything revolves around cows, cows and more cows. From Indian politics to economy, cows are deciding which way the country should move forward. At times, cows look more powerful than our President (no offence to Pranab Babu, he is about to leave the Rashtrapati Bhavan).

In such circumstances India's favourite pet--the dogs--which used to enjoy luxuries and privileges next only to men till 2014 when the Narendra Modi government took over the reins of Delhi-- are feeling sidelined to the farthest 'left' corner.

They have a genuine grief. The canines, even those owned by the poshest apartments of Indian metros, think that their owners no more care about them.

As per the recently released data by the All India Dogs' Union, the pedigreed dogs are no longer fed expensive branded dog food in Indian households. Their masters have stopped using sweet-scented shampoos during their daily bathe. The number of joyrides enjoyed by the canines on BMWs and SUVs has also come down drastically.

The "silly" complaints lodged by the Pomeranians and Labradors have actually astonished their less-privileged cousins roaming aimlessly on the streets. The pariahs feel that the purebreds always have barked without any reason, but nonetheless the protests are authentic, and the PMO should address them fast.

The negligent behaviour of men towards stray dogs is nothing new. Except for throwing waste food on them, men till date have done nothing much for the welfare of the street dogs.

On the other hand, men spend millions to own and keep "foreign" dogs. But since times are difficult, the strays have decided to keep their sentiments against pedigreed aside and fight their war of self-esteem and dignity together.

The dogs have understood, without their owners spelling out loud and clear, the sudden change in their behaviour towards their animal friends. It's the cows that have attracted all the attention of mankind.

The dogs have learnt from "fake" news that cows have become so much important in the current political scenario that even a boy as young as 16 years was publicly stabbed and killed because he was accused of eating beef.

By now, not only aam aadmi know it well, but dogs too recognise that it is futile to agitate against their "masters" when humans of India have lost their "first-class" citizenship to cows.

How could dogs dare to question the system as men too are unsafe? In spite of all the odds, dogs have decided to bark for that one final fight demanding justice against mass killings of innocents by mobs and 'bite' the s**t out of gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes).

The cow, on its part, as usual remained a mute spectator to all these politics surrounding it.

