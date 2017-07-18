JD(U) to back Gopalkrishna Gandhi's candidature for VP

The JD(U) which backed the NDA's candidate in the presidential poll has now decided to vote for the UPA's nominee in the elections to the next Vice President of India. JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said that the party has decided to back UPA nominee, Gopalkrishna Gandhi for the post of VP.

The NDA on Monday announced the candidature of Venkaiah Naidu as its VP candidate. Tyagi said that Gandhi is their VP candidate. We have the experience of working with Naidu during out time with the NDA. However Gandhi is a better candidate for VP, he also said.

The JD(U) has been sending mixed signals to the Congress led opposition. Last month it decided to back the candidature of Ram Nath Kovind over Meira Kumar. On Sunday the JD(U) skipped a meeting of the opposition parties which was addressed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The JD(U)'s Sharad Yadav however said that there was no boycott. I met with Gopalkrishna Gandhi and conveyed to him that in the current situation it would not be good for us to attend the meeting.

OneIndia News