JD(U) snubs opposition, to attend midnight GST session in Parliament

The Janata Dal (U) has decided to take part in the midnight session of Parliament today where GST will be rolled out. The party which rules Bihar in an alliance with the RJD and Congress will be represented by the state's Commercial Taxes minister, Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

This is for the second time in two weeks, the JD(U) has gone against an decision of the joint opposition. The Congress, Left and the TMC have already announced that they would be boycotting the midnight session of Parliament.

[Here are 100 FAQs on GST answered by Central Board of Excise and Customs]

Earlier the JD(U) had decided to extend support to the NDA's presidential candidate, Ram Nath Kovind. The decision was made by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar despite the joint opposition announcing Meira Kumar as its presidential candidate.

The midnight session of Parliament will be held on June 30 following which GST will be rolled out. GST has been touted as the biggest tax reform ever.

OneIndia News