JD(U) not be part of Lalu's 'BJP hatao, desh bachao' rally

The rift between the JD(U) and RJD appears to be widening. After snubbing the RJD by supporting the candidature of Ram Nath Kovind as the presidential candidate, the JD(U) has refused to be part of a rally against the BJP.

The RJD has planned a rally on August 27. The rally, 'BJP hatao, desh bachao' rally will be led by RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

JD(U)'s national general secretary Shyam Rajak said that the JD(U) will not take part in the rally.

The rift between the two parties is out in the public. While Nitish Kumar refused to support the united opposition's presidential candidate Meira Kumar, he also sent an emissary to be part of the GST launch on June 30. The RJD and the Congress had boycotted the event at the Central Hall of Parliament.

OneIndia News