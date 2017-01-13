Bihar: JD-U invites BJP for Makar Sankranti feast

Patna, Jan 13: The JD-U in Bihar has invited BJP leaders for Makar Sankranti celebrations on January 15. Janata Dal-United state President Vashisht Narain Singh told the media on Friday that he has invited everyone for a feast at his residence.

"I am looking forward to BJP leaders joining the feast as I have sent invitations to them and am inviting them again through media," Singh said.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Nitish Kumar's prohibition in Bihar, BJP's Bihar unit has said it will join the Chief Minister's proposed 'longest human chain' in support of prohibition.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar supported Modi's demonetisation.

In Patna, two big feasts are being organised -- one by RJD chief Lalu Prasad and the other by JD-U's Singh -- for their party leaders and workers as well as for members of the opposition. Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD-U President, is likely to join the festivities at both places.

Lalu Prasad will also visit Singh's residence along with his sons to meet JD-U leaders on the occasion.

