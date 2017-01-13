Bihar: JD-U invites BJP for Makar Sankranti feast

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Nitish Kumar's prohibition in Bihar, BJP's Bihar unit has said it will join the Chief Minister's proposed 'longest human chain' in support of prohibition.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Patna, Jan 13: The JD-U in Bihar has invited BJP leaders for Makar Sankranti celebrations on January 15. Janata Dal-United state President Vashisht Narain Singh told the media on Friday that he has invited everyone for a feast at his residence.

Nitish Kumar
JD (U) leader and Bihar CHief Minister Nitish Kumar

"I am looking forward to BJP leaders joining the feast as I have sent invitations to them and am inviting them again through media," Singh said.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Nitish Kumar's prohibition in Bihar, BJP's Bihar unit has said it will join the Chief Minister's proposed 'longest human chain' in support of prohibition.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar supported Modi's demonetisation.

In Patna, two big feasts are being organised -- one by RJD chief Lalu Prasad and the other by JD-U's Singh -- for their party leaders and workers as well as for members of the opposition. Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD-U President, is likely to join the festivities at both places.

Lalu Prasad will also visit Singh's residence along with his sons to meet JD-U leaders on the occasion.

IANS

Read more about:

makar sankranti, bihar, janata dal, invite, bjp

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 21:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 