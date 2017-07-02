JD(U) does a U-turn, says will attend RJD's rally if invited

The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday did a U-turn over attending RJD's 'BJP hatao, desh bachao' rally and said it would attend the rally if invited.

JD(U)'s national general secretary Shyam Rajak had earlier said that the JD(U) will not take part in the rally.

On Sunday, however, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar told the media that they will attend the rally if invited.

"No need to comment on RJD rally,everyone has their own events. Will go to the rally if RJD invites us," Nitish said.

Hum kisi ke picchlaggu nahi. Jo hona hoga so hoga. Hamara ek siddhant hai, hamara siddhant atal hai: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/I1WTZZE3K7 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 2, 2017

The Bihar Chief Minister also took on BJP over the issue of cows and and asked why the saffron party does not provide shelter to cows roaming on streets.

"BJP talks of cows. Why don't they take in cows roaming on roads. There are more cows on the roads of UP than Bihar," he said.

The RJD has planned a rally on August 27. The rally, 'BJP hatao, desh bachao' rally will be led by RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The rift between the two parties is out in the public. While Nitish Kumar refused to support the united opposition's presidential candidate Meira Kumar, he also sent an emissary to be part of the GST launch on June 30. The RJD and the Congress had boycotted the event at the Central Hall of Parliament.

OneIndia News