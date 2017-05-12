Jayalalithaa's angry ghost now adds to a long list of mysteries

It's been over five months since former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, dearly called Amma, died but speculations about her death are still alive.
When Amma was hospitalised
Jayalalithaa was rushed to the hospital on 22 September and spent over 75 days there, with little information being given out by the hospital and state government, until she succumbed to a cardiac arrest on 5 December.
Probe into Jaya's death
The rebel leader O Panneerselvam has been consistently demanding a probe into Jaya's death while members of chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami's camp have dismissed the demands as unwarranted.
Pugazhendi, a leader of AIADMK Amma camp headed by Palaniswami was quoted by Hindustan Times that they have been waiting for approval to release pictures of Amma in hospital. He further said that Amma was given the best treatment and that once they release the pictures, the truth will become clearer and many people will be unmasked.
Seething anger against Sasikala
Also, the people of Tamil Nadu were furious with the fact that Sasikala stayed at Jayalalithaa's side for 75 days of hospitalisation.
Mystery of Amma's death
But the mystery of Amma's death didn't end here. It might sound eerie, but there have been constant incidents of robbery, murder, astonishing coincidences and the presence of the angry ghost of Jayalalitha.
Jayalalithaa's Siruthavur bungalow catches fire
On April 19, a fire had broken out in Jayalalithaa's bungalow at Siruthavur near Chennai. Though according to some reports it was due to the piles of dry leaves burnt by workers. However, the cause has not been ascertained yet.
When burglary at Jayalalithaa's Kodanad Estate
On April 24, less than six months after Jayalalithaa's death, a burglary attempt was made at her Kodanadu tea estate. The mystery over the murder of the guard at the Kodanadu estate, owned by late J Jayalalithaa, deepened further as the second accused in the case got injured in an accident in Pallakad.
Meanwhile, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan too thinks this was no ordinary robbery. The HT quoted him saying,''The burglars wanted to break open Jayalalithaa's room. Also, the two prime accused meet with accidents and one is dead. All this is mysterious and needs further probing.''
Ghost stories at Jayalalithaa Samadhi at Marina Beach
Ghost stories also haunt Jayalalithaa Samadhi at Marina Beach. The security guards said that so far at least 20 people have been on shifts. Some of them have suffered from fever too since they began duty.
Strange voice in Poes Garden
Also, some claim that they have been hearing some strange voice in Poes Garden. Sasikala's nephew, 47-year-old Mahadevan, collapsed of a heart attack soon after a visit to a temple on April 15. Many employees too said that the have heard the strange noises like someone wailing which has made many to leave the house.
Will there be an end to all these mysteries?
Well, Jayalalithaa is known for her belief in astrology and the supernatural. But looking at all these instances, it is clear that there is some human element behind this. But unless the mystery is solved, no one would be able to find it. Perhaps the truth will never come out.
