Jayalalithaa's angry ghost now adds to a long list of mysteries

Probe into Jaya's death

The rebel leader O Panneerselvam has been consistently demanding a probe into Jaya's death while members of chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami's camp have dismissed the demands as unwarranted.

Pugazhendi, a leader of AIADMK Amma camp headed by Palaniswami was quoted by Hindustan Times that they have been waiting for approval to release pictures of Amma in hospital. He further said that Amma was given the best treatment and that once they release the pictures, the truth will become clearer and many people will be unmasked.