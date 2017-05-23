Jaya DA case: Here is how much the lawyers from Karnataka charged

The state of Karnataka spent Rs 1,85,12,500 on advocate fees to conduct the trial in the Jayalalithaa Disproportionate Assets case. B V Acharya who was the first special public prosecutor in the case charged Rs 40,75,000, an RTI response has revealed.

BarandBench reported while quoting the RTI report that G Bhavani Singh, the special public prosecutor in the Jayalalithaa charged Rs 96,80,00. Sandesh Chouta who assisted Acharya was paid Rs 24,00,00 while Murgesh Maradi who assisted Singh charged Rs 23,47,500.

The information provided pertains to the period between September 9 2007 and September 27 2014. The information on the amount spent in the High Court and Supreme Court however has not been provided.

Acharya and Chouta argued the case between 2007 and 2012. In 2013, Singh took over as the SPP. However after arguments before the High Court concluded, Acharya was re-appointed as the SPP.

The RTI further reveals that after Singh was appointed SPP, there were a total of 150 hearings that took place. Singh appeared 114 times and 18 were non-effective hearings.

Prior to 2013 there were over 180 hearings. Chouta had 121 effective and 65 non-effective hearings respectively. Acharya appeared a total of 91 times, the report also states.

