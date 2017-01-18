Jawans to get upgraded helmets; can withstand short-range gunfire

In a bid to provide better protection for their soldiers, the Indian Army has decided to equip its jawans with world-class modern helmets, said reports.

According to reports, the Kanpur-based MKU Industries, which is one of the leading manufacturers of body armour, has been given the contract to manufacture 1.58 lakh helmets. The order, which is said to worth Rs 170-180 crore, is likely to be completed in three years time. MKU Industries exports defence gears to several armed forces around the world.

These new helmets are designed to bear the impact of 9 mm ammunition fired from a short range. These can be integrated with high-end communications devices. The current headgear that the jawans use, known as 'patka', weighs around 2.5 kgs and is very uncomfortable during combat missions.

This upgrade comes nearly a decade after army personnel from the elite para special forces received advanced technology helmets. At the time, the para special forces were given modern Israeli OR-201 helmet made of glass reinforced plastic.

The new helmet will not only provide better protection to the armed forces but will also make them swifter.

