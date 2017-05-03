Jawans' mutilation: India summons Pak envoy Abdul Basit

India summoned Pakistan high commissioner Abdul Basit on Wednesday, conveying concerns over the mutilation of two Indian soldiers, reports said.

According to ANI, the Indian foreign secretary demanded action after after the cross-LoC raid by a team of Pakistani army.

Pakistan again targeted the area on Wednesday when it fired at Indian posts in along the LoC in Mankote sector that adjoins Krishna Ghati.

Earlier on Tuesday, Basit had evaded questions on the mutilation of Indian soldiers by Pakistan. Pakistan's border action team on Monday sneaked into India and mutilated two soldiers in the Krishna Ghati area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and killed naib subedar Paramjit Singh, a 42-year-old junior commissioned officer with 22 Sikh Regiment, and 45-year-old head constable Prem Sagar of the BSF's 200 Battalion.

However, Pakistan denied its involvement in the mutilation of the bodies of Indian soldiers. India had warned Pakistan of an unequivocal response to the beheading of its two soldiers on the Indian side of the Line of Control.

OneIndia News