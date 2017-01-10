Jawans food rant: BSF has time till tomorrow to submit report

The ministry of Home Affairs has given the Border Security Force time until Wednesday to submit its report on the allegations made by a soldier who said bad food was being served. In the video posted by BSF constable Tej Bahadur Singh he says that the food served to them is bad. He asks in the video if a Jawan can do his duty with the kind of food they have been served. He says they get one burnt parantha and a glass of tea. "No butter, no jam and no pickle," he goes on to say in the video.

The BSF has accused him of having a difficult past but said that an DIG-rank officer was investigating the case. The Home ministry which had taken note of the video had told the BSF to submit its findings into the allegations. The BSF has now been given time until Wednesday to submit its report to the home ministry.

OneIndia News